Apple designer Jonny Ive says iPhone isn't meant to be used constantly

APPLE'S TOP DESIGN DOG Jony Ive has slammed the way most people use their iPhones, stating that many 'misuse' their devices by constantly being on them.

Making the rather counter-intuitive remarks during an interview on stage at the New Yorker TechFest when asked how the iPhone has changed the world, Ive said: "Like any tool, you can see there's wonderful use and then there's misuse."

When he was probed by the interviewer what he means by iPhone 'misuse' he added: "Perhaps, constant use."

Perhaps realising he'd made a bit of a blunder, he tried to save himself from getting fired and hinted that the Apple Watch would be the perfect solution when asked whether he personally checks his email constantly.

"With my new [Apple] watch, I tend to not," he said.

Although we probably shouldn't take everything Ive says too seriously. It was only last year that he narrated a promotional video justifying his firm's ‘Designed by Apple in California' offering: a book costing more than many entry-level 2-in-1 computers (£249) and dedicated to the late Steve Jobs.



In the video, Ive explained how the book "captures a point in time of incredible transitions and quite shocking change" and goes on to explain: "You understand the nature of an object so much more when you understand how it came to be".

Whatever you say, Jony.

During the interview, Ive also revealed his design inspiration for the original iPhone way back in 2007, stating that he was influenced by his hatred towards other badly designed phones in the market at the time.

"When we worked on the iPhone, certainly a significant part of our motivation was the loathing we had for the phones that we were using," he said. µ