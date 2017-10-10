Mark Zuckerberg uses Facebook to visit Puerto Rico as a VR cartoon buffoon

IDIOT, BUT RICH IDIOT, Mark Zuckerberg has decided to ‘tour' flooded Puerto Rico as a virtual reality (VR) cartoon and talk about what an exciting time it is.

It's not the worst thing we have seen. President Trump accused the country of costing the US too much money and bunged some kitchen towels into a crowd, but it wasn't a very smart thing to do.

Perhaps it was just a PR exercise, he did take a cartoon PR lady along for the ride, and together they toured the desolate streets turned murky canals.

"One of the things that's really magical about VR is you can get the feeling you're really in a place," said Zuckerberg as a cartoon idiot as he floated around during his disaster tourism effort.

"Rachel and I aren't even in the same building in the physical world, but it feels like we're in the same place and can make eye contact." The pair then high five as they virtually hang over some Puerto Rican devastation.

According to The Verge, Zuckerberg used Facebook Spaces to get his big stupid face into hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico, and straight back out of it as soon as he was finished telling the audience - because he live streamed this - about all the good things Facebook is doing in terms of aid and making facile comments like: "It feels like we're really here in Puerto Rico."

After that drop in on devastation, Zuckerberg and social VR chief Rachel Franklin zipped off to the moon, before shooting back to Zuckerberg towers to see his stupid dog and promote Oculus Rift, Facebook Spaces and Facebook's VR offering a couple of days before a conference is held and the company blows its own trumpet to a captive audience. µ