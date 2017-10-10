Galaxy S8 handsets are failing to receive 'one in five' SMS messages
Reports suggest other Samsung handsets could be affected
SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 users have been complaining of problems receiving text messages on the device.
Users of the handset in the US, Australia and Europe have been moaning on various social media platforms that the phone fails to receive the majority of SMS messages.
According to reports, the Galaxy S8 fails to receive around one in five messages, which includes two-factor authentication codes. And when the same SIM card is inserted into a different phone, the problem is relieved, suggesting that the issue doesn't like with the mobile operator and is, in fact, a handset problem.
Many users experiencing the problem took to Reddit to vent their frustration.
KaipolygonS8 said: "Using Android Messages and Pulse SMS has caused me to miss quite a few... Supposedly stock is fine? But I have no clue since, well, I wouldn't be receiving messages. Was bad because my boss thought I was ignoring her and I had no clue.."
Spirotot commented: "Just opened my Messages app (I use Signal by default). Holy crap, so many missed messages......... that explains a lot. :("
Wit permalinkembedreport, replying: "Having the same issue... Such a pain !"
Some users also claim to be experiencing the same problem on a Galaxy S7 Edge, suggesting the problem might affect other models in Samsung's smartphone range.
"I'm missing a few messages too. Galaxy S7 Edge, Android Messages app, AT&T. It caused me to drive an hour out of my way to an event that was cancelled via a text that I didn't receive," said turbomuffler.
Uder metallicad, added: "This is not just affecting S8 users - I have an S7 on Verizon, never had problems until 1 week ago. I am not receiving all of my text messages."
Samsung is yet to suggest a fix for the problem. We have requested a comment and will let you know what they have to say for themselves once we receive a reply. µ
