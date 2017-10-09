Facebook AI enters Starcraft challenge and gets its ass handed to it

MARK ZUCKERBERG'S OFFWORLD COLONY, the marvellous world of Facebook, has entered some artificial intelligence (AI) bot into a Starcraft competition and come out as a loser.

Wired reports that Facebook ‘quietly' entered the competition, probably to save its blushes, and, well, it didn't work. Wired said that the Facebook entered a team-built AI called CherryPi and got battered.

The AI Starcraft competition used an older version of the game, which is supposed to be a challenge for both people and AI but isn't quite Starcraft 2, which Google's DeepMind AI has its eye on ass-whooping.

The results of the competition that Facebook waded into sees the social network dystopia coming sixth in a race in which homegrown hobbyists took the top three slots

Final results released Sunday indicate Facebook still has a way to go: CherryPi finished sixth in a field of 28; the top three bots were all made by lone, hobbyist coders. 22 bots took part so perhaps Facebook should not feel too bad. Oh unless you count the science and cash power that the firm has behind it.

To be fair to Facebook, as much as it hurts, it did not do too bad. It actually won just under 70 per cent of the 2966 games that it took part in. The winning bot, a little fella called ZZZKbot, took part in the same number of challenges but won 83 per cent of them.

The competition was hosted by the AIIDE Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Interactive Digital Entertainment. "AIIDE is the definitive point of interaction between entertainment software developers interested in AI and academic and industrial AI researchers," is the official write-up.

"Sponsored by the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), the conference is targeted at both the research and commercial communities, promoting AI research and practice in the context of interactive digital entertainment systems with an emphasis on commercial computer and video games." µ