BlackBerry Motion official(ish) with Snapdragon 625 and 4,000mAh battery

TCL COMMUNICATIONS has unveiled the BlackBerry Motion, a biz-focused phone that ditches the physical keyboard in favour of a 5.5in touchscreen.

The BlackBerry Motion, unveiled during the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai on Sunday, follows the BlackBerry DTEK50 with its fully-touchscreen design and will launch in "select global markets" later this quarter. There's no word yet as to whether it will see a release in the UK.

It's unlikely anyone will be too bothered, as TCL hasn't yet revealed the handset's full specs. Android Central reports, however, that the BlackBerry Motion will pack a Snapdragon 625 CPU under the hood, backed up by 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a beefy 4,000mAh battery.

Underneath the Motion's Full HD screen you'll find a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device, and the device is IP67 level water-resistant. There's also a here's also a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

According to reports, the BlackBerry Motion runs Google's Android 7.1 OS kitted out with all of the Canadian firm's usual software add-ons, including BlackBerry Hub, BlackBerry Messenger and BlackBerry's privacy-focused DTEK app, which allows you to manage which apps have access to your personal information such as location data and phone number.

Although unconfirmed, Android Central reports that the BlackBerry Motion will be initially available in Middle Eastern markets for around $460 (around £350). µ