Smart Crossing can detect when you're looking at your phone in the road

A PROTOTYPE pedestrian crossing powered by mobile phones and smart tech has been demonstrated in London.

The smart crossing developed alongside Direct Line insurance is designed to reduce some of the 20 or so accidents that happen at crossings every day.

The crossing is designed to predict what pedestrians will do next, and projects the black and white lines on the road with LEDs, turning them green when it's safe to cross.

The crossing is dynamic and can actually change road markings to suit cars, pedestrians and cyclists - it's the natural partner of smart vehicles, which also rely on a "view" of the world around them to make decisions on how to keep humans safe.

The Smart Crossing can change its width to accommodate large groups (school kids, closing time crowds etc), can highlight users walking in what might be a driver blind spot by flashing the ground underneath them and project bright colours ahead of a pedestrian who might be staring into their phone instead of watching the road.

The crossing can also turn red if someone runs into the road unexpectedly.

Direct Line is currently trying the crossing in Mitcham, South West London. It's not known if the Department of Transport is considering any of the ideas at this stage.

Although the design is revolutionary and could save lives, it may well be prohibitively expensive to roll out in bulk. That said, what price a child's life?

Traditionally, automated crossings are named after animals or birds (the first, not counting the Zebra, was actually the Panda Crossing used until 1967).

Some critics have said that the ones that have sensor technology (nope - not telling you - look it up) are actually less safe than the older versions, however, studies suggest that in fact, smart tech could save lives, and the Smart Crossing has it in spades.

Currently in use are the Pelican, Toucan, Pegasus and Puffin crossings (but do you know the difference?). So this one needs a similar name, we feel - "smart" isn't cutting it.

We're thinking Capybara crossing. Possibly Wasp. No wait - Shag Crossing. Yeah - that's it. µ