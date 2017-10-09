Black lawmakers in the US want Facebook and Twitter to block racist ads

BLACK LAWMAKERS IN THE US are looking to extend the anti-terrorism efforts made by sites like Facebook and Twitter so that similar action is taken to block racist ads.

Three lawmakers - all members of the Congressional Black Caucus - sent a letter to the companies in which they said that changes need to be made and asked for more consideration and an insight into what happened with dodgy Russian ads during the US election. Recode has seen a copy of the letter.

"As members of the House of Representatives, we owe it to the communities we represent to ensure that social media platforms are not manipulated to incite violence, sow discord, or undermine our democratic institutions," wrote Robin Kelly, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Emanuel Cleaver.

"Members of Color, in particular, are additionally impacted by this issue, as the communities we represent are disproportionately strong consumers of social media, and additionally vulnerable to these attacks and misinformation."

The short version is that the three politicians want to make sure that Russia accounts on both sides haven't been being racist at the same time as manipulating elections. There is an investigation on this happening in the US, but the Congressional Black Caucus is not party to that, and its information.

Engadget added that it would be good if the firms could hire more people of race to senior and board level positions in order to address an imbalance, and reminds us that Facebook recently allowed the publishing of a number of anti-semitic ads paid for by Russians.

Both Twitter and Facebook have been vocal about stamping out hate and terror talk, and they still are. Facebook said last week that it was adding another layer of protection against fake news, which is often used to disseminate the hate crap.

"Today we are starting a new test to give people additional context on the articles they see in News Feed. This new feature is designed to provide people some of the tools they need to make an informed decision about which stories to read, share, and trust," wrote Andrew Anker, Sara Su, and Jeff Smith of Facebook on Facebook. "

It reflects feedback from our community, including many publishers who collaborated on its development as part of our work through the Facebook Journalism Project." µ