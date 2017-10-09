Microsoft has finally admitted that Windows Phone is dead

WINDOWS PHONE is no more.

After the news that HP Inc had been forced to kill off its plans for expansion of the X3 range, the last current line of devices, Microsoft, has confirmed what we've all known for a while. Windows as a mobile platform is no more.

Windows Experience chief Joe Belfiore has confirmed via Twitter that the company has put the platform in "service mode" - so bug fixes and security patches for Kevin, but no more development.

Of course we'll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc. But building new features/hw aren't the focus. 😟 https://t.co/0CH9TZdIFu — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

The move is cemented by Microsoft's ongoing "chestburster" strategy that has seen a dedicated Microsoft browser and a mobile version of Edge for Android.

The company has bought several major apps to boost its presence in other ecosystems, including Swiftkey (sob), Wunderlist and Swiftkey.

Although the platform died when Microsoft closed its Lumia unit more than a year ago, the company has never openly admitted that the thousands of staff that were laid off meant the end of the much-maligned service

Belfiore said that one of the biggest problems had been lack of app support and said that despite working alongside a number of partners to produce their Windows Phone apps, and even pay them to have a presence in the Windows Phone app store, the volume of customers hadn't justified then continuing to support development.

The goal had been to get adoption for Continuum - the feature in Windows 10 that allowed users to switch between computer and mobile of the same device. In the event, the demand wasn't as strong as people thought, and problems in development meant it wasn't ready at launch.

This combined with repeated delays in updating Windows Phone meant that it simply couldn't catch on.

So no Continuum, no Surface Phone and no Kevin, as the company shifts its attention to compatible software for Windows 10, rather than the mobile platform which cost the company millions.

Bye Kevin. We had fun writing you. µ