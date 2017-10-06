A STUDY FROM Cornell University has found that the smartest personal assistant is Google, but even that isn't very smart and has been dubbed "third grade".

Third grade? And it regularly smashes humans at ancient board games. There must be some mistake.

The paper is online, and it is called Intelligence Quotient and Intelligence Grade of Artificial Intelligence, if you fancy a read. It is written by Feng Liu, Yong Shi, and Ying Liu, and shows subtle differences between systems on Google, Bing, Baidu, and Siri.

"Although artificial intelligence is currently one of the most interesting areas in scientific research, the potential threats posed by emerging AI systems remain a source of persistent controversy. To address the issue of AI threat, this study proposes a standard intelligence model that unifies AI and human characteristics in terms of four aspects of knowledge, i.e., input, output, mastery, and creation," they explain in that way that research people explain things

"Using this model, we observe three challenges, namely, expanding of the von Neumann architecture; testing and ranking the intelligence quotient of naturally and artificially intelligent systems, including humans, Google, Bing, Baidu, and Siri; and finally, the dividing of artificially intelligent systems into seven grades from robots to Google Brain. Based on this, we conclude that AlphaGo belongs to the third grade."

The researchers based their grading on the ability to interact with things. That explains why a stone is first grade. AlphaGo falls down because while it communicate with a lot of things, it cannot quite handle the cloud.

That may not be the case for all Google AI though, which was found to be the best of all. However the research found that its IQ is mooncalf low, thanks to some 2016 figures, and is just 48. This means that it is as smart as a six-year-old which might explain why it was telling Siri that Bulgaria has a reggaeton national anthem.

Third-grade is two thirds lower than humans who are fifth grade. This means that whoever the thing beat at Go probably needs to take a damn good look at themselves. They shouldn't feel too bad though, as it looks like we have all been taken for mugs

"The results so far indicate that the artificial-intelligence systems produced by Google, Baidu, and others have significantly improved over the past two years but still have certain gaps as compared with even a six-year-old child," added the researchers in a final kick. µ