Ofcom to crack down on shonky broadband speeds with new ISP rules

GOOD GUY Ofcom will make it easier for consumers to cancel their broadband contract if speeds fall below a guaranteed level.

Ofcom, which ain't a fan of shonky broadband, announced on Friday that an update to its Codes of Practice will force internet service providers (ISPs) to be more honest in their advertising of broadband speeds.

Companies will have to own up to the slower speeds that customers likely will experience at 'peak' times (8-10pm for residential customers, and 12-2pm for businesses) and provide customers with a minimum, guaranteed speed at the point of sale.

At present, customers can exit their contract penalty-free if speeds fall below a minimum standard if their service provider cannot improve it, but ISPs have an unlimited time in which to try and do so before offering the customer the right to exit.

Under Ofcom's new rules, ISPs will have just one month to improve their broadband speeds. If they don't, they will have to let the customer cancel their contract without a fee - which, for the first time, will also include contracts that include phone and pay-TV services bought with broadband.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's consumer group director, commented: "We want broadband shoppers to know what they're buying, and what speeds to expect.

"So we plan to close the gap between what's advertised and what's delivered, giving customers a fuller picture before they commit to a contract. We're also making it easier to walk away from a contract, without penalty, when companies fail to provide the speeds they promise."

Ofcom says it expects to publish a final decision on the improved Codes of Practice early next year.

Earlier this year, Ofcom proposed new plans that could see Brits receive automatic compensation for slow broadband repairs and missed engineer appointments.

Under the proposals, pissed off broadband customers would no longer have to endure painstaking phone calls in order to sort out some compensation when suffering from shonky broadband services.

Instead, Ofcom says, users will be entitled to automatic compensation if their landline or broadband isn't fixed quickly enough after it has stopped working, their new landline or broadband service is not up and running on the day promised, or an engineer doesn't arrive for an appointment as scheduled or cancels with less than 24 hours' notice. µ