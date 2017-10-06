Netflix is increasing its prices for UK subscribers

BINGE-WATCHING ENCOURAGER Netflix has announced that it's increasing its pricing for subscribers in the UK for the first time in two years.

The bad news arrives just weeks before the new series of Stranger Things lands on Netflix, and the fourth series of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror is also expected to start streaming later this month.

Pricing for the firm's basic £5.99 per month plan remains unchanged, but the cost of the 'Standard' plan' - which includes HD streaming and the option of watching on two screens at once - has increased from £7.49 to £7.99 per month.

Netflix's 'Premium' option, which includes 4K content and lets you watch on four screens simultaneously, has also increased from £8.99 to £9.99 per month.

The firm has also upped its prices in the US. The Standard plan has gone up from $9.99 to $10.99, while the Premium offering has jumped from $11.99 to $13.99.

As reported at Engadget, newbies to Netflix are being asked to pay these prices from today, while existing members will be notified later this month before the hike kicks in this November.

The firm said the price adjustment reflects the additional content being added to its service, with the firm planning to push out around 1,000 hours of original content this year.

"From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster," the streaming service said. µ