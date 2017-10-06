Apple is bringing more emoji to iPhone users with iOS 11.1

Emoji, for when you need to say something but can't be arsed

APPLE IS BRINGING more smiley face emotional support goons to its range of emojis, including one that we like which expresses what it is like to swear.

We've been waiting for this all our lives, because swearing is second nature to us, but some people may not always get the message. Otherwise, we can take or leave emojis because of their likely impact on language, and because they look silly. You wouldn't have one on your CV and you wouldn't choose to put one on a condolence card following a death.

Actually, maybe you would. If so, you will probably like the new ones coming out of Apple.

Ever wanted to communicate to someone about curling, the niche ice-based game uses large heavy things for rolling across the ice? Well happy days, there is an emoji for that, as well as an emoji for broccoli, one for raincoats, and one for wearing a towel on your head that could suggest you were at a spa.

Emojipedia, which does like emojis, says that Apple will add the emoji in late October/Early November and stuff them into iOS 11.1.

That's not the end of them either, and the same emojis will also appear in WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and Slack. Of course, WhatsApp has just announced its own collection of emojis, so what with Apple's 239 in total emojipeers have a load to play with.

"After previewing some of the 2017 iOS emoji collection on World Emoji Day, Apple has today confirmed that these will be arriving for iOS users with the release of iOS 11.1," said Emojipedia in a blog.

"Fantasy characters such as a mermaid, genie, and vampire are included, along with orange heart, and dumpling, and a winter scarf. New iOS emojis shown for the first time today include Sled, Face With Monocle, Man Fairy, as well as gender-inclusive emojis for a child, adult, and older adult." µ