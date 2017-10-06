Mattel cancels smart speaker because kids deserve privacy too

CHILD CATCHER Mattel has announced plans to ditch the Aristotle smart speaker that it had in production because of fears over the privacy of children.

But it sounded so innocent? Indeed so, the baby monitor would sit in a room constantly listening and learning. Mattel has said that it would grow with your child and understand how it was developing. Some parents don't even bother with that.

Anyway, the Washington Post, or WaPo if you are in a hurry, says that privacy concerns and the potential influence of technology on child development have just occurred to Mattel, and so the firm has pulled the plug on it.

Some other reports, like one on The Verge, reckon that the firm has already received some privacy complaints about the thing that to be honest we thought was a bad idea from the start.

The Mattel official line, according to WaPo, is that a new guy joined this year had a gander at the thing and said "hell no", though not in those exact words.

New chief technology officer, Sven Gerjets, started at the firm in July and made his mark. According to a statement from the company, it was decided that Aristotle be confined to history because it does not "fully align with Mattel's new technology strategy," and will be dumped "as part of an ongoing effort to deliver the best possible connected product experience to the consumer."

