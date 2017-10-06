BlackBerry Motion will ditch the keyboard in favour of fully-touchscreen design

IF THE NEW FLAGSHIPS out of Apple and Google have failed to impress you, there's, er, a new BlackBerry smartphone on its way.

So says notorious tipster Evan Blass, who this week took to Twitter to post an image of what he says is the BlackBerry 'Motion' - a phone that the rumour mill had previously been calling the BlackBerry Krypton.

Like the BlackBerry DTEK50, the BlackBerry Motion ditches the physical keyboard that the firm is best known for and instead opts for a fully touchscreen design. It ain't bezel-free like most modern flagships, and will instead feature a physical home button with an embedded BlackBerry logo, and probably an integrated fingerprint scanner too.

The render confirms that, unlike the iPhone X and Pixel 2, the BlackBerry Motion will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, alongside a USB-C port for charging.

The phone will run Android, naturally, and likely will come with BlackBerry's usual software additions, including BlackBerry Hub, BlackBerry Messenger and BlackBerry's privacy-focused DTEK app, which allows you to manage which apps have access to your personal information such as location data and phone number.

Not much else is given away by the official-looking image but previous rumours claim that the TCL-built smartphone will pack a mammoth 4,000mAh battery, equipping the Motion with a 26-hour battery life. The smartphone is also expected to be waterproof.

A previous US FCC listing of the then BlackBerry Krypton also points to a mid-range Snapdragon 625 processor, a Full HD display and 4GB RAM.

There's no word yet as to when the so-called Blackberry Motion will become official, but the February date shown in the leaked render hits at launch at next year's Mobile World Congress. µ