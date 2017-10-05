Facebook is still tackling its fake news problem

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook will provide guidance on what news sources to trust. So nothing to worry about

MARK ZUCKERBERG'S FIELD OF DREAMS, Facebook, is taking another stab at dealing with the recent problem of fake news

Fake news was't news until President Trump started calling out any negative reports on his position as false, but since then it has exploded.

Facebook and Twitter have made efforts to control it, but apparently, Facebook hasn't quite found the magic ingredient yet , and people are still reading fake news, because there is a lot of it out there.

"Today we are starting a new test to give people additional context on the articles they see in News Feed. This new feature is designed to provide people some of the tools they need to make an informed decision about which stories to read, share, and trust. It reflects feedback from our community, including many publishers who collaborated on its development as part of our work through the Facebook Journalism Project," wrote Andrew Anker, Sara Su, and Jeff Smith of Facebook on Facebook.

"For links to articles shared in News Feed, we are testing a button that people can tap to easily access additional information without needing to go elsewhere.

"The additional contextual information is pulled from across Facebook and other sources, such as information from the publisher's Wikipedia entry, a button to follow their Page, trending articles or related articles about the topic, and information about how the article is being shared by people on Facebook. In some cases, if that information is unavailable, we will let people know, which can also be helpful context."

To be fair, we could find an issue with Facebook controlling news and its reputation, because we do not like Facebook. It is trying to do the right thing and has been talking up taking down fake news since 2016.

In April this year it released a report into its efforts and admitted that political groups have abused it for propaganda purposes. µ