Lenovo celebrates 25 years of ThinkPad with limited edition laptop

PC MAKER Lenovo has unveiled a limited-edition ThinkPad to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic laptop.

IBM's first ThinkPad, the 700C, debuted exactly 25 years ago today, and Lenovo - which bought ThinkPad from IBM - is marking the occasion with the launch of the Lenovo ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25.

The device features a retro look, naturally, and boasts a backlit 7-row ThinkPad classic keyboard, complete with the traditional blue enter key and of course a TrackPoint button. As a throwback to early ThinkPads, you'll also find dedicated volume keys and status LEDs, along with a multicoloured ThinkPad logo.

Inside, the ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 on the T470 laptop, so expect a 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics chip. You'll also find all the modern ports onboard, including USB-C, three regular USB ports an SD card reader, HDMI port, and Ethernet connectivity. There's even a fingerprint reader that lets you log into Windows 10 with Windows Hello.

"ThinkPad design creates a powerful and synergistic relationship between form and function. It balances sophisticated aesthetics, thoughtfully crafted user experiences and renowned engineering in order to deliver superior products," said David Hill, former chief design officer at Lenovo.

"25 years after the introduction of the original 700C, the latest X1 Carbon is immediately recognizable as a ThinkPad."

The Lenovo ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 will be available to buy at the firm's online store from today, and it'll set you back a whopping $1,899 (around £1,400). Sadly, Lenovo has confirmed that it won't be available in the UK.

For those of you in the US, Lenovo also said that the laptop will only be available in "limited quantities", so you'd better be quick if you're after one. µ