Mozilla will axe Windows XP and Vista support for Firefox from June 2018

OPEN SOURCE STALWART Mozilla has announced that it will end support for Windows XP and Windows Vista in its Firefox web browser.

From 18 June next year, Firefox will become 'end of life' (EOL) on these defunct operating systems which are, in and of themselves EOL, two years in the case of Windows XP.

Users of older operating systems were moved onto an Extended Support release (ESR) last year, with an expiry of September 2017.

Now the company has gone one stage further, confirming that this next extension to the ESR will be the last.

The announcement confirms: "As one of the few browsers that continues to support Windows XP and Vista, Firefox users on these platforms can expect security updates until [June 2018]. Users do not need to take additional action to receive those updates."

It goes on to warn that although this is a nine-month warning, users should be thinking about updating much sooner to avoid all the nasties dwelling on the interweb.

"Unsupported operating systems receive no security updates, have known exploits, and are dangerous for you to use."

As Mozilla rightly points out, it is one of the last browsers to continue any kind of support for obsolete versions of Windows anyway. Browsers can act as a gateway for all kinds of nasty surprises, and Google has been quick to remove its Chrome browser from the equation.

Mozilla, meanwhile has already axed support for versions of mac S prior to 10.9 (10.13 is currently available), so today's announcement is about levelling the playing field.

Mozilla is playing catch-up with Firefox after losing ground to Chrome (in particular). Last week it launched Firefox Quantum, which uses a new CSS engine which the company claims benchmarks at twice the speed of previous versions.

Early reviews are positive suggesting it may even be time to move back to Firefox for those who abandoned it. µ