Apple's Siri is so smart that it gave Bulgaria a new reggaeton national anthem

APPLE'S AI EMPOWERED Siri assistant has recovered from an embarrassing mistake, according to The Verge, and will no longer tell punters that the national anthem of Bulgaria is Despacito, a reggaeton song that may be about women's posteriors.

We had never heard of it, but we have now heard it once and are satisfied with that. The Verge says that the response from Siri has confused some people. We have no idea how reggaeton goes down in Bulgaria, but we cannot see how Despacito, by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, would fit anywhere as a national anthem… except maybe the internet.

Perhaps Siri is just too smart for 2017, and knows that current anthems are out of date. It may decide in the future that Shaggy's "Mr Bombastic" is a better option for the UK, or that the USA should give itself an upgrade to Rick Astley's "Never gonna give you up", or, "The Fool on the Hill" by the Beatles.

Officially the national anthem of Bulgaria is "Мила Родино," or Dear Motherland. We had a look at that as well and can confirm that it has no reggae vibes at all, and rather is a homage to the country and its sights. Bulgaria, it says, is "Heaven on Earth" and provides many with manly strength. It is pretty powerful stuff actually, but it is not dance floor material.

We would like to suggest that Bulgaria sticks with it, until a new generation comes along and embraces an EDM, or electronic dance music, number to sing at football games or any time that a crowd needs to be roused.

Anyway, the good news is that Siri has realised its error and will now direct you to the official number. Maybe you'll like it and stick it on your work out mix. Otherwise, the Puerto Rican cod reggae crossed with rapping of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee may be your thing.

How the error happened is a mystery, but it may be worth mentioning that just recently Apple dumped Bing on Siri searches in favour of Google. Maybe the AI is coming to terms with that, and is playing up. µ