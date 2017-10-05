One-third of smartphone notifications will depress you

RESEARCHERS AT NOTTINGHAM Trent University have found that too much phone checking is bad for your mood and that work-related emails can really bring you down.

The Telegraph picked this one up first, and it says that the researchers are concerned about the impact that notifications have on people. The study took 50 people and studied their mood and messages over a five-week period, during which some half a million notifications were received. It found that people could live without 32 per cent of the messages they get.

It probably varies from person to person, but the research found that notifications that have the worst impact on your well-being are automated ones, like those about phone updates or whatever else you might be signed up for. Work-related messages can really ruin a day if they come through in bulk, and we reckon that ones about personal finance are a bit of a downer as well.

Holy crap, you may not believe this, but the five-week study found that messages from your friends will have a positive impact on your mood, particularly when they come in a big bundle, and presumably are not having a go at you, or something that you did while you were drunk.

"These digital alerts continuously disrupt our activities through instant calls for attention," said researcher Dr Eiman Kanjo to the Telegraph.

"While notifications enhance the convenience of our life, we need to better-understand the impact their obsessive use has on our well-being.It is clear that social notifications make people happy, but when they receive lots of work-related and or non-human notifications, the opposite effect occurs."

We can confirm this, to a degree, because we get a lot of work-related emails as journalists. Nottingham Trent didn't ask us, but it is possible that if we had we would have flown into a rage about it.

"Although notifications serve an important purpose for smartphone users, the number of apps which compete for attention has grown significantly over the years," added Researcher Dr Daria Kuss, a psychologist in Nottingham Trent University's International Gaming Research Unit.

"Our findings could open the door to a wide range of applications in relation to emotion awareness on social and mobile communication."

Yeah, they could, but they may also just annoy people. µ