Brazzers reveals Peach, its imaginary jazz phone

ADULT CONTENT SITE and fap facilitator Brazzers has imagined what the ideal smartphone for wankers would be like and made a video about it.

The porno site reckons that its Peach phone solves a lot of problems that the onanist faces, and includes some saucy features to compliment anyone's solo sex sessions. The video is clearly NSFW because of its content, and it imagines what a joy it is to be able to masturbate in a secure and private manner while your mum or carer is in the next room.

"Are you tired of watching adult entertainment on a regular smartphone? We, at Brazzers, know how important ‘fap time' is, so we've been using our dirty imaginations and dreaming about the ideal smartphone," says Brazzers about the onan-phone.

"Lay back, assume the position and enjoy ‘The Brazzers Peach', a XXX-optimized fantasy smartphone: It's what creams (sic) are made of."

The Peach phone looks like any other smartphone and has a number of similar features to the main ones, including a personal assistant called ZZ. The assistant is a lot more personal that Siri or Cortana though, and you would possibly not get into any arguments with it.

The phone also has a hologram display meaning that you can watch you jazz in a kind of 3D. Logins are secure thanks to XXXPS and a dick, or tit, scanning log in system, like that other bongo site announced a while ago. It also has a flexible stylus that you could wrap around your penis, and gives you some kind of feedback on what you are doing. For ladies, the stylus goes around some fingers.

Best of all, probably, is the fact that its screen is wipe clean. Don't get too excited, though, because there is a disclaimer here that should make you put your hands back in your pockets.

"The Brazzers Peach is a parody concept of a smartphone, and does not constitute a real product for sale," says the outfit in the text equivalent of a cold shower.

"The Brazzers Peach is in no way affiliated with, or endorsed by, any telecommunications company. The Brazzers Peach will not be coming, though you might. Check out scenes on your mobile device on Brazzers dot com!"

