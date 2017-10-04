Google Pixelbook sets sights on Microsoft's Surface with 12.3in QHD touchscreen, Pixel Pen support

GOOGLE HAS UNVEILED the Pixelbook, a top-end Chromebook that puts has its sights set firmly on Microsoft's Surface lineup.

Google boasts that, at roughly 10mm thick, the heavily-leaked Pixelbook is the "thinnest laptop it's made to date". Which isn't that much of an achievement, given that the firm has made approximately two.

The phone, like the firm's now-ageing Chromebook Pixel, is crafted from aluminium and mimics the Google Pixel with its glass inlay on the lid which, according to Google, also helps to boost the laptop's wireless connectivity.

Speaking of which, Google also notes that the Pixelbook will automatically connect to your smartphone's connection when no WiFi available.

Under the Pixelbook's glass-topped lid, you'll find a 12.3in QHD touchscreen. This supports Google's Surface-rivalling 'Pixel Pen', which it claims is the "fastest, most responsive stylus on the market".

Spec-wise, the Google Pixelbook packs a choice of Intel Core i5 and i7 processors - although the firm hasn't confirmed whether these are 7th or 8th-gen CPUs - alongside up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Battery life clocks in at 10-hours, and Google boasts that you can get two hours of battery life from just 15 minutes on charge using the bundled USB-C charger.

Naturally, the Google Pixelbook runs the firm's homegrown Chrome OS software, but it also offers full access to Google Play. Google Assistant is built in too, obviously.

The Google Pixelbook will be available from $999 in the US, while the Pixel Pen will cost an additional $99.

Pre-orders will also begin in the UK today, although pricing details have not yet been confirmed. µ