Google Home Mini confirmed while Google Home Max surprises

GOOGLE HAS announced a whole bunch of new additions to its AI portfolio across both hardware and software.

Although today's event was billed as a hardware event, the two are inextricably linked, and so it goes that Google's second generation of Google Assistant devices are even more AI-savvy and ‘radically helpful'.

Google is keen to emphasise that the design of software hardware and AI together has allowed them to stay ahead of the game.

Hands-free calling ‘later this year', bringing it into line with Amazon which launched the feature this year.

First announcement is the widely expected Google Home Mini, as a rival to Amazon Echo Dot, only even smaller. It's like the big one only smaller and is made from a Google-designed fabric. We'd like to think it's called Googlon, but it probably isn't.

It comes in Red, Grey and Black only with stupid shade names. Apparently, it took 157 tries to find the right shade of grey. It will be $49 in the US - but probably could have been less if they'd just called the grey one ‘grey'.

Nevertheless, this feels like a proper "this changes everything" moment for Google Assistant (sorry Apple), and with a promise that it is coming to all markets (yes, even the UK), it's possible to kit out the entire house for a couple of hundred quids.

Though we'd be pretty annoyed if we'd bought a bunch of Google Homes already.

But in a surprise move, Google also announced the Google Home Max (below), a room-filling speaker that didn't leak (probably because Google didn't want it to, hmmmm) with ‘Smartsound' an AI-powered graphic equaliser that tunes to the acoustic it finds itself in, without you doing a thing.

It supports Google and YouTube Music, Spotify (Free and Premium) as well as Bluetooth and an Aux input.

It can even adjust to things like turning on the vacuum cleaner or turning down when it hears Piers Morgan. We hope. The Max will be available in December in the US for $399 with a years subscription to YouTube Red - which isn't currently available here, so the UK is screwed for now.

This story is developing. UK availability and pricing will be added shortly. µ