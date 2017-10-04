Milton Keynes' Bletchley Park recognised as a key part of England's scientific past

Bletchley Park has got the recognition that it deserves

HOME OF THE CODEBREAKERS Bletchley Park has been officially recognised by Historic England as a very important place, and not a holding site for a car park.

Here at INQ, we knew this already. Bletchley Park's role during WW2 on codebreaking cannot be underestimated, nor can the work that Alan Turing carried out there. Historic England certainly thinks that it is the place to preserve, and dubbed it as one of the UK's "irreplaceable" properties.

The Park was chosen by TV's Professor Robert Winston, who judged the Science & Discovery category for Historic England, and sponsors Ecclesiastical.

The list is called 'Irreplaceable: A History of England in 100 Places', and other notable hotspots include the place where Stainless Steel was invented, the Jenner hut in Gloucestershire where vaccination made its mark, the Cholera-smashing Water pump on the corner of Broadwick and Poland streets in Soho, London, and the nuclear power plant Sellafield.

"These remarkable 10 places, carefully chosen by one of our expert judges, Professor Lord Robert Winston, demonstrate that England has had a long tradition of meeting challenges and finding creative solutions to problems of worldwide significance," said Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England.

"Many of the inventions and discoveries in this list have changed the world and remind us how regions across England have broken new ground. It's vital that we remember these places and events as an inspiration to continuing our national tradition of experimenting, inventing and creating."

Bletchley Park named by @HistoricEngland as a top 10 Science and Innovation place - listen to the podcast https://t.co/DYBIgqW6dj #100Places — Bletchley Park (@bletchleypark) October 4, 2017

The list is being celebrated in a series of podcasts. That's all good, but we are here for Bletchley Park, because of its work to keep old codger computers alive.

"When Historic England first announced this campaign we didn't hesitate to nominate Bletchley Park and are thrilled that Professor Robert Winston has recognised its importance," Sarah Armond, Head of Communications at Bletchley Park.

"Over 250,000 visitors come to our museum each year and we are pleased that this campaign will bring the Bletchley Park story to an even wider audience and increase awareness of the important work that was carried out here." µ