HP's new Spectre 13 packs Intel 8th-gen internals and a 4K display

PC MAKER HP has unveiled its second-generation Spectre 13 (above), which the firm is touting as "the world's thinnest touch laptop".

The MacBook rival, despite its slender 10.4mm profile, packs either an Intel 8th-gen Core i5 or Core i7 CPU inside its CNC aluminium frame, alongside up to 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD.

This makes for a battery life of 11.5 hours, according to HP, which is almost a two-hour improvement compared to last year's Spectre 13. The firm also boasts that its baked-in Fast Charge tech means the laptop can get 50 per cent juice after just 30 minutes on charge.

Elsewhere, the new HP Spectre 13 packs an Ultra HD 4K screen, a full-size edge-to-edge backlist keyboard and support for Microsoft's Windows Hello authentication tech.

Anne-Sophie Hadberg, head of Consumer Personal Systems EMEA at HP Inc, said: "HP is delivering the world's thinnest touch laptops, while setting new industry standards for battery life, security and design.

"Our Spectre portfolio is redefining the premium PC segment, providing unique user experiences that will inspire creativity and unlock limitless opportunities to bring incredible ideas to life."

The HP Spectre 13 will be available in Ceramic White and Pale Gold. It'll be available to buy in the UK from November, with the Core i5 and Core i7 models priced at £1399.99 and £1599.99, respectively.

HP has also unveiled a new version of the Spectre x360 (below), its Lenovo Yoga-esque device that can transform into multiple modes. Improving on last year's model, HP claims the new version offers "the world's longest battery life in a quad-core convertible", with the firm promising up to 16.5 hours on a single charge.

The new model also sports a 13in display (up to 4K) surrounding by 'micro-edge' bezels, and like the Spectre 13, it comes powered by Intel's 8th-gen processors. There's also a bundled Windows Ink Certified pen that's rechargeable via USB-C, a fingerprint scanner and Windows Hello support.

The new HP Spectre x360, which will be made available in Ash Copper and Pale Rose Gold, will be also arriving in the UK next month, with pricing starting from £1299.99. µ