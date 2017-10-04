WhatsApp and Pokémon Go among most blacklisted apps in the enterprise

WhatsApp and Pokémon Go among most commonly blacklisted apps in the enterprise

FACEBOOK-OWNED WhatsApp and compulsive crack-like game Pokémon Go are among the most blacklisted apps in the enterprise.

So says mobile security firm Appthority, which has revealed the most commonly banned apps in its latest Enterprise Mobile Security Pulse Report.

The report, which probes both BYOD and company-owned devices, reveals that the most frequently-blacklisted app for iPhone is also probably one of the most popular: WhatsApp.

Appthority notes that, where iOS is concerned, companies tend to crack down on apps that can leak unencrypted data, such as GPS location and contact information. According to the report, WhatsApp is frequently banned because it exposes address book details.

WhatsApp was followed by Pokémon Go, probably because bosses are fed up of hearing employees talk catching a Jigglypuff on their lunch break, or something. However, according to Appthority, it's because the app accesses the address book and camera, and tracks users' locations.

WinZip, Plex, WeChat and Facebook Messenger were also listed among the most banned iOS apps in the third quarter.

Things get a bit weirder over on Android, where apps are typically blacklisted because they contain malware. An app called 'Poot-debut[W100].apk' has somehow found itself at the top of Appthority's ban-list, and is followed by AndroidSystemTheme, Where's My Droid Pro, and er, Wild Crocodile Simulator and Chicken Puzzle.

"The majority of Android apps that were blacklisted scored in the malicious range because malware was detected," Appthority notes. "iOS apps that were blacklisted scored in the data leakage range for sending SMS messages, tracking location or for sending data — including sensitive data — unencrypted."

The report also found that the most common apps on iOS were WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Uber, while the top apps for Android were Uber, Facebook and, er, The Yellow Pages. µ