Privacy International appeals for support in fight against government hacking

HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP Privacy International (PI) will head to court this week to challenge the UK government's 'sweeping' surveillance powers, and it needs your help.

PI first began fighting back against large-scale government hacking in 2014 at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal. Two years later, the group filed a Judicial Review at the UK High Court concerning the 'general warrants' that allow the government to carry out its shoulder-squatting surveillance.

In response, the government argued that UK courts should not be allowed to review Tribunal decisions, and in February this year, the High Court agreed with the government's position.

PI is now, naturally, appealing the High Court's decision. Scarlet Kim, legal Officer at the group said:"The Tribunal unlawfully sanctioned the UK government's use of sweeping powers to hack hundreds or thousands of people's computers and phones with a single warrant.

"Rather than debate the necessity and proportionality of their expansive hacking powers, the government is instead arguing that the UK courts should have no jurisdiction to review the legality of the Tribunal's decisions.

"Too often, the government justifies intrusive surveillance powers by telling the public that 'if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear'. We throw that mantra back to the government — 'if you have nothing to hide about your hacking, you have nothing to hide from our courts'."

This appeal is risky business for PI, though, which said in a blog post on Wednesday that, if it loses, it could be forced to pay the UK government's legal expenses.

With this in mind, PI has set up a crowdfunding page where it's hoping that like-minded, anti-surveillance supporters will chuck it a quid or two to cover its potential losses.

"We have a 'Protective Costs Order' which currently limits our potential costs to £25k - but that's still a lot of money for a charity with very limited resources," the page reads.

"Any donation you make, large or small, will help us both fight this important case and protect the future ability of Privacy International to fight for people's right to privacy all over the world." µ

If you're feeling flash and chuck in £50 or more, you can bag yourself a pretty cool looking print. µ