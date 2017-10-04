AMD Ryzen 5 1600X price slashed to less than £200

CHIPMAKER AMD's Ryzen 5 1600X CPU has had its price slashed to less than £200, making it cheaper than the Ryzen 1600.

The fall in the price of the Ryzen 5 1600X is partly down to the popularity of the cheaper 3.2GHz Ryzen 5 1600, which can be overclocked to similar speeds to the 1600X and has a Wraith Spire CPU cooler thrown in.

The Ryzen 5 1600X was first cut to less than £200 over the weekend by Aria PC, offering the part at what it calls a "super special price" of £197.94, plus £6.95 for postage and packing.

A day later, eBuyer went further, cutting the price of the Ryzen 5 1600X to £188.98, the lowest that the Ryzen 5 1600X has been since it was launched just six months ago.

List price Amazon Aria Ebuyer Novatech Overclockers Scan Ryzen 3 1200 £104.99 £94.97 £99.60 £96.98 £97.00 £98.99 £94.99 Ryzen 3 1300X £124.99 £114.99 £111.30 £114.99 £119.75 £124.99 £114.49 Ryzen 5 1400 £169.99 £143.69 £136.74 £143.99 £151.24 £158.99 £143.48 Ryzen 5 1500X £189.99 £154.97 £149.94 £154.97 £172.26 £173.99 £163.99 Ryzen 5 1600 £229.99 £181.00 £183.54 £196.98 £184.44 £188.99 £179.98 Ryzen 5 1600X £249.99 £188.98 £197.94 £188.98 £218.24 £188.99 £217.49 Ryzen 7 1700 £299.99 £263.29 £257.94 £280.35 £279.97 £278.99 £280.94 Ryzen 7 1700X £379.99 £288.99 £285.54 £288.99 £329.99 £289.99 £319.99 Ryzen 7 1800X £479.99 £362.34 £377.94 £388.98 £418.97 £389.99 £437.99

It's not just the Ryzen 5 1600X that has undergone significant price cuts in recent days. Bargains can be had across the board, with the price of the Ryzen 7 1800X also standing out, down by more than £90 to £388.98 at eBuyer, almost £120 less than its original list price.

Back in May, AMD's Ryzen range was also subject to competitive price cutting among the UK's biggest components retailers - and that was before the launch of Ryzen 3. Now, the microprocessor has become even cheaper.

The latest Ryzen price cuts among the UK's major PC component retailers comes just over a week after AMD's rival, Intel, unveiled its Coffee Lake code-named CPUs.

They also coincide with rumours that AMD plans to launch a new series of Ryzen parts in February, based on 12nm process technology. The AMD Ryzen ‘Pinnacle' parts will be part of a shift of both CPUs and GPUs to GlobalFoundries 12nm LP [leading performance] process during 2018.

Pinnacle 7 will be released in March, with Pinnacle 5 and Pinnacle 3 following a month later. April 2018 will see low-power versions of Ryzen Pinnacle introduced, too, according to Digitimes, quoting anonymous sources among motherboard makers.

AMD will also shortly be launching Ryzen APUs, with Ryzen CPUs integrated with Vega-based GPUs for use in laptops and other mobile devices. µ