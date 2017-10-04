Indiana couple defraud Amazon to the tune of $1.2m

A COUPLE IN the US has confessed to stealing more than a million dollars worth of Amazon goods by claiming they were lost or damaged in the post.

Indiana n'er do wells Erin Joseph Finan, 38, and Leah Jeanette Finan, 37 managed to blag $1.2m (around £903,000) in property from Amazon and are looking at the wrong end of a 20-year prison sentence and $500,000 fine.

Using hundreds of false identities, the couple ordered electronics, including GoPro digital cameras, Microsoft Xboxes and Samsung smartwatches, then claimed that they were borked in some way. The couple then demanded replacements, before selling them on to a third party, one Danijel Glumac, who then sold them to a "New York entity".

The couple has been charged with mail fraud and money laundering, on top of previous convictions for similar white collar crimes.

What we're not clear on is how Amazon was letting this happen. Anyone who has used the retail giant's services in the UK will know that keeping goods after they are reported faulty is a process that involves sending the previous ones back first and as such, it would be almost impossible to commit the same crime here.

What we're saying is not that the Finan couple are innocent, but FFS Amazon, surely there are systems in place that could have stopped this?

The Star Press of Muncie, Indiana, confirms that the couple will be sentenced on 9 November, and as part of a plea bargain,will pay Amazon $1,218,504, which some might say is a lot considering how much UK tax they paid last year. We couldn't possibly comment.

The couple will also waive their right to appeal if they receive prison sentences of less than seven years, three months.

If we had more time, we'd work out how many lions manes and pirate costumes for dogs, and horse catflaps this works out at. But we don't. µ