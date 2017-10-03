Carphone Warehouse gets into the perfume game with 'Unboxed' scent

CARPHONE SELLER (?) Carphone Warehouse has followed the lead of Russian security shop Kaspersky and come out with a perfume for people who like the smell of a new phone.

The Carphone place scent has a particular smell apparently, and that is of an unboxed phone. We've thought about this, but are not sure that we can imagine what that smell is, apart from regret - if that has a smell?

Carphone Warehouse is confident about its move, which is good because someone has to be.

"Carphone Warehouse today unveils Unboxed, a brand new scent designed to extend that 'new phone feeling' far beyond the day we buy a new phone," says the firm, adding that it had a hand in the creation from professional aromachologists Design in Scent, who were glad to assist.

"Unboxed is in stores from this week and will let happy new phone owners extend the delight they had when they unwrapped their communication device. Capturing the complexity of that new phone feeling was a very exciting brief," said Gemma Hopkins, founder of Design in Scent.

"We played with a range of curious ingredients to get that perfect blend of phone materials, refined packaging, metallic electricity and luxurious exclusivity. We hope it evokes excitement for all who have the opportunity to smell it."

We have spoken to one person who has tried it and smelled it and they said that the cedar wood and frankincense was a nasal delight.

It is hard for us to judge from afar, but we assume that it does not smell like bad eggs. Find out for yourself by going into a shop and testing it out. In some stores, the first 100 people to buy a phone will get a free bottle, and in others, a scented card to rub roughly against their neck and armpits.

Excited about your new phone? Check out how we've bottled that new phone feeling in our new Unboxed scent: https://t.co/2GUG5rhJHB — Carphone Warehouse (@CPWTweets) October 3, 2017

"At Carphone Warehouse, we know how special buying a new phone can be, and we've created Unboxed to extend the excitement of our customers getting their hands on the latest must-have mobile far beyond the day they buy it," said Dean Kramer, marketing director at Carphone Warehouse.

"Whether customers are looking to get that ‘new phone feeling' by buying a new top of the range model or have their heart set on something else, our experts can help them find their perfect phone." µ