Western Digital launches a whopping 14TB HGST helium hard drive

WESTERN DIGITAL has announced yet another hike in the capacity of its spindle drive range with a 14TB beast from B2B arm HGST.

The helium-filled (Helioseal 4th generation) 3.5in 7200RPM drive is aimed at the enterprise arena and will serve to offer cloud and hyperscale data centres even more capacity with less space.

The HGST Ultrastar Hs14 isn't just about the capacity, though it's worth pointing out that this one is 40 per cent bigger than its predecessor in the range.

But also improved is performance, with double the sequential write speed of the last drive in the series, making for a huge potential rise in throughput and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

"Over 70 per cent of the exabytes Western Digital ships into the capacity enterprise segment are on helium-based high capacity drives and continue to support customers with outstanding reliability, performance and value Quality of Service (QoS)," said Mark Grace, senior vice president of devices at Western Digital.

"The TCO and reliability benefits of our HelioSeal platform is the foundation of our leadership in high capacity enterprise storage."

With an MTBF of 2.5m hours, the drive is designed to last, with a 5-year limited warranty and host-managed Shingle Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology.

The limitation of SMR is that it doesn't stand up to constant rewrites, so this is very much a drive designed for write-once, read-occasionally cold storage use cases, such as archived photos from social networks and machine-to-machine records like your Fitbit stats.

The drive is currently sampling with selected OEMs and will be available publicly at a later date, we'd guess by the end of the year. As with most drives not aimed at the home market, there's no specific pricing for this drive. The HGST Hs range is already available in 10TB and 12TB capacities.

Earlier this month, WD launched its WD Gold range, also aimed at the data centre, as the Western Digital continues to cross-pollinate technologies from its four brands. µ