Oreo hits, er, 0.2 per cent adoption as iOS 11 reaches 36 per cent

GOOGLE HAS PUBLISHED its latest Android adoption stats, which reveal that Oreo has so-far been installed on just 0.2 per cent of devices.

This new data, which was collected during a seven-day period ending on 2 October, marks the first time that Oreo has made it onto the list, but Google is probably wishing it hadn't.

Still, it's not all that surprising that the update has only made its way onto 0.2 per cent of devices, as the biscuit-themed update has only so-far been released for Google's own Nexus and Pixel devices, and is shipping only on Sony's Xperia XZ1 handset.

Oreo will also ship on Google's soon-to-be-announced Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, which will see an official unveiling on Wednesday, so it's likely this percentage will increase towards the end of the year. Albeit not by much, probably.

Google's stats also show that adoption of Nougat is on the up, with Android versions 7.0 and 7.1 increasing their share of active devices by 2 per cent to 17.8 per cent. This has had a knock-on effect elsewhere, with Marshmallow dipping 0.2 points to 32 per cent, and Lollipop down 1.1 points to 27.7 per cent.

KitKat still sits pretty on 14.5 per cent of devices, Jelly Bean on 6.6 per cent, and Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread both 0.6 per cent.

While it's early days for Oreo, these figures highlight a stark difference between Android and iOS.

Apple's newest release, iOS 11, is already installed on more than 36 per cent of devices, according to the latest figures from Mixpanel. iOS 10 remains on 54 per cent of iPhones and iPads, with 9 per cent of users still, for some reason, running older versions of the OS. µ