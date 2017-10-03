Microsoft extends its Skype-on-a-bike redesign to Linux users

MICROSOFT HAS announced that it's bringing its car-crash redesign of Skype to Linux users. Lucky, lucky Linux users.

A preview of the new edition, spotted by OMGUbuntu, is now available to Skype insiders, offering screen sharing and group chat and a new design, so bright and colourful, you'll feel like a kid in a candy store… who has eaten too much and is now tripping on a mixture of sugar and bile.

The new Skype design has been widely condemned by users for its ability to induce seizures with its ludicrous new UI that drops many of the features beloved by generations in favour of something that looks like Snapchat, if Snapchat was designed by 1,000 typewriters repeatedly hitting 1,000 monkeys upside the head till they came up with an idea.

So disliked is the new version that it is already in the process of being rewritten for mobile users, starting with the iOS version.

Those who had hoped to seek solace in Skype for Business will be disappointed to learn that this is being replaced with Microsoft Teams, part of the Office 365 product rental service and a completely separate entity to Skype of old, though the two will run concurrently for an as yet unspecified time.

As for the Linux version, it's mostly about that UI, but what it does show is that Microsoft remains committed to the platform as part of its "Microsoft Licky Love Linux" initiative.

You don't have to look back very far to see a time when Linux users were making rumblings about legal action over the poor support for Skype in Linux, with a huge gap in features compared to the Windows version and long periods between updates.

Microsoft has been playing catch-up as it tries to bring Skype to a global audience that has expectations different to those of when the original Skype service was set up.

Unfortunately, it seems to have confused functionality with looking like a 1988 copy of Smash Hits magazine. But still, it's on Linux now, so that's nice. µ