Ring undercuts Nest by over £200 with its Protect alarm system

DOORBELL SUPREMO Ring has announced yet more new products that offer similar functionality to other brands at a fraction of the cost.

Ring Protect offers an alarm system consisting of a base station, keypad, motion detector, range extender and a contact (door or window) sensor for $199 - that's about £150. Additional sensors cost around £15 with additional motion detectors at around £25.

The whole system is compatible with the existing range, which is centred around its smart video doorbells. The Ring 2 with full 1080p definition picture and removable battery pack recently launched in the UK, alongside a series of floodlight cameras.

Ring, which has specialised in outdoor security, with the maxim of ‘building a ring of security around the home', has expanded its portfolio rapidly in recent months and at the heart of it has been knocking the spots off its biggest rivals, price wise.

Related: Best security cameras from Nest, Nokia, Ring and more

Last month, Nest released its own security system, but that's going to cost the wrong end of £375ish quid, which has drawn a lot of criticism. Additionally, Ring offers solar power options that mean that you can erect your cameras and forget them.

As with most systems of its type, Ring Protect does come with a subscription for added features like cloud recording, but the good news is that the system has been set up with Bluetooth LE, Z-Wave and Zigbee chips, meaning it will integrate with a lot of existing home systems, though not from day one - these have to be configured individually by the manufacturers, because APIs.

All in all, though, this looks like the strongest attack on the market from a company which is already in a lot of homes. Ring Protect doesn't have a door lock like Nest, but it's a lot cheaper and will take very little configuration to work with existing systems like that from Yale.

Samsung SmartThings announced its own system in association with ADT, but we've got very little UK info about that. Ring Protect meanwhile is available on preorder with a date to be confirmed, but we'd expect before Christmas. µ