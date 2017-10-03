WhatsApp reveals its own fleet of Apple-aping emojis for Android

SECURE-ISH CHAT THING WhatsApp has done the world a favour and unveiled its own collection of emojis.

Steel yourself, people. We know that this is exciting stuff. Previously WhatsApp used Apple's range of casually bloated faces and representative cartoon people, but things have change. It has now launched a selection that looks like Apple's emojis… a lot. However, it is for Android, which probably makes this OK.

Emojipedia spotted the similarities almost instantly but softened any scandals by saying that at least WhatsAppers would enjoy the familiarity.

"Side-by-side the differences are clear for some emojis, but others are very close to what Apple displays. Given that WhatsApp users are already accustomed to Apple emoji images it's safe to say these shouldn't be too much of a shock," it said.

"In fact, it's been clear for quite a while that WhatsApp could implement their own emoji set on Android if they wanted to, as the Apple images they use there had no native implementation. It was all custom already, and only the images needed changing."

If you feel so inclined, you can take all the little people into your Android life by downloading the latest WhatsApp release. However, it is not something that we will be rushing to do. We do not hold the things in high regard, but we can see how they contribute to a move represent internet, but allowing some to have ginger hair, for example, or others to be breastfeeding.

Perhaps we should start to get wise to them though, Google is letting people search using them - we cannot even begin to imagine how, while in 2016 a London-based company was looking to hire an emoji expert to help it deal with one of the fastest growing languages in the world. That person needed a Bachelors Degree and to be exceptional.

"Emoji translation is itself an emerging field - but one dominated to date by software, which is often insensitive to the many cultural differences in usage and interpretation," said the job listing.

"We are therefore seeking an exceptional individual to provide the human touch needed where translation software is inadequate - and to help us become the go-to translation experts in this area." µ