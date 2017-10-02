Facebook is testing Face ID-style tech for account recovery

Zuck really wants access to your face

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook is reportedly developing its own take on Apple's Face ID tech to help users gain access to locked accounts.

Facebook doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to facial recognition, having previously been forced to suspend a mug-scanning feature for failing to comply with European Union data privacy laws.

Zuckerberg really wants access to your face, though, and is testing a new feature that will let users easily recover their accounts.

Screenshots of the system have been posted to Twitter by The Next Web's Matt Navarra.

NEW! Facebook working on a facial recognition feature to help secure your account



h/t Devesh Logendran

The facial recognition feature works by scanning your face through your smartphone's camera, at which point Facebook will compare it against photos and videos you are tagged in. If it deems you are a match, your profile will be unlocked.

"To recognise whether you're in a photo or video our system compares it with your profile picture, and photos and videos that you're tagged in," reads a new Face Recognition section in Facebook's Settings.

"This lets us know when you're in other photos and videos so we can create better experience."

If this wasn't enough confirmation for you, Facebook has confirmed to TechCrunch that it's started testing the face scanning feature.

"We are testing a new feature for people who want to quickly and easily verify account ownership during the account recovery process. This optional feature is available only on devices you've already used to log in.

"It is another step, alongside two-factor authentication via SMS, that we're taking to make sure account owners can confirm their identity."

TechCrunch notes that if the feature proves helpful to users and isn't easily tricked by hackers, Facebook could potentially roll it out to more people.

News of Facebook trialling face recognition tech comes amid rumours that Apple's TrueDepth camera system, used for Face ID on the iPhone X, could be holding up production of the handset.

So says respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who notes that the "complex" system is the reason Apple is struggling to achieve mass production, and likely the reason the device will be in short supply until next year. µ