Apple says that government data demands have reached record levels

APPLE HAS RELEASED its latest transparency report into how often the government comes looking for its customers' information. The bad news is that this keeps it very busy, but then we probably could have guessed that already.

Apple's figures cover government and private party requests for data and they have reached record levels. Apple can only reveal bands of numbers, as opposed to actual numbers, but it does give a good indication of what governments want to know about their people.

"Apple receives various forms of legal process requesting information from or actions by Apple. We receive requests from governments globally where we operate and from private parties," said the firm.

"Government request circumstances can vary from instances where law enforcement agencies are working on behalf of customers who have requested assistance locating lost or stolen devices, to instances where law enforcement are working on behalf of customers who suspect their credit card has been used fraudulently to purchase Apple products or services to instances where an account is suspected to have been used illegally."

The figures show that Apple will usually deliver the goods, and the percentage of fulfilled demands for device information is usually over 70 per cent. In the UK 77 per cent of demands got a green stamp, while in America the number is 80 per cent.

The Apple report covers government demands from 1 January to 30 June 2017, with Apple releasing a fresh report every six months. They do not get any less depressing, but they do show how much emphasis governments put on data and technology.

"Apple is very seriously committed to protecting your data and we work hard to deliver the most secure hardware, software and services available. We believe our customers have a right to understand how their personal data is managed and protected," said the firm.

We know that Tim Cook, the CEO at the firm, does not support government advances, and once described them as being like cancer. µ