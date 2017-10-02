Sony to update Playstation VR with new design, improved processor unit

JAPANESE HARDWARE OUTFIT Sony has announced that it's working on a new version of its PlayStation virtual reality (VR) headset.

In an FAQ on its website, Sony has revealed that, almost a year to the day since its first VR headset arrived in the UK, it'll soon have a new version on offer that boasts a new design, packaging and an improved processor unit.

According to the FAQ, the new PlayStation VR headset - model number CUH-ZVR2 - will feature an updated design that integrates the stereo headphones at the back of the unit. Sony has also made the connection cable slimmer to reduce its overall profile.

There's some improvements under the hood, too, including a new processor unit that supports HDR pass through.

Sony explains: "There's also an updated Processor Unit that supports HDR pass through, enabling users to enjoy HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system. This function can be used only when the VR headset is turned off."

Sony explains: "There's also an updated Processor Unit that supports HDR pass through, enabling users to enjoy HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system. This function can be used only when the VR headset is turned off."

Related: The INQUIRER's guide to VR

Owners of the last-gen HMD won't be able to upgrade to the new Processor Unit due to "updated cable systems in CUH-ZVR2."

Sony hasn't revealed full details of the upcoming VR headset but has said that in order to differentiate between the two models, it'll ship with updated retail packaging.

"In order to distinguish between the original model (CUH-ZVR1) and CUH-ZVR2 model, the packaging will be updated to include the model number printed on the box," Sony notes.

Sony hasn't yet said when the new PlayStation VR headset will arrive on shelves, but some reports claim that it'll start shipping in less than two week's time on 14 October.

Pricing will remain unchanged, so assuming the headset comes to the UK, you'll be able to pick one up for £349. µ