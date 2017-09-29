Icann postpones a significant update for DNS because the internet can't handle it

ICANN, THE OCCASIONALLY controversial US-backed internet overseer, has admitted that it must postpone a planned crypto change to the Domain Name System (DNS) because the internet can't quite deal with it right now.

This is something of a blow for Icann, which was looking to make a radical change with the cryptographic switch.

"Changing the key involves generating a new cryptographic key pair and distributing the new public component to the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)-validating resolvers. Based on the estimated number of Internet users who use DNSSEC validating resolvers, an estimated one-in-four global Internet users, or 750 million people, could be affected by the KSK rollover," it said as it lamented a lack of progress despite its best efforts.

#ICANN announces that the plan to change cryptographic key that helps protect DNS is postponed. Read more: https://t.co/chCtaLw59j #keyroll — ICANN (@ICANN) September 28, 2017

"The changing or "rolling" of the KSK Key was originally scheduled to occur on 11 October, but it is being delayed because some recently obtained data shows that a significant number of resolvers used by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Network Operators are not yet ready for the Key Rollover. The availability of this new data is due to a very recent DNS protocol feature that adds the ability for a resolver to report back to the root servers which keys it has configured."

There is no new rollover date yet, but Icann will be hoping that it will be sooner rather than later. The important thing is that it feels that to force a change now would be bad for internet users, and that is not the business that it is in.

"The security, stability and resiliency of the domain name system is our core mission. We would rather proceed cautiously and reasonably, then continue with the roll on the announced date of 11 October," said Icann head boy Göran Marby.

"It would be irresponsible to proceed with the roll after we have identified these new issues that could adversely affect its success and could adversely affect the ability of a significant number of end users." µ