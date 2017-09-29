Mozilla has cleaned up Firefox privacy provisions

PRIVACY ADVOCATE, but occasional bad CEO hirer, Mozilla has taken the Firefox privacy information and made it somewhat clearer.

Most of the information that technology firms put out for punters is murky. For example, anyone who downloaded iTunes in 2007 is probably still reading through the terms and conditions and the same epic content can be expected with almost anything. Because of this people don't read them, choosing instead to read through a phone book or a foreign language copy of War and Peace.

This is the second time that Mozilla has tinkered with the information. It did it in 2014 in an attempt to make things clearer. Times have changed since then, and so has the information.

"Back in 2014, we reorganized our privacy policies to make them simple, clear, and usable. That effort was based on simplifying the then 14-page privacy policy around a framework that retained some detail but helped users find information more quickly," writes Firefox's chief legal and business officer Denelle Dixon.

"Today I'm happy to announce another revision of our Firefox Privacy Notice, which follows our initial announcement on the topic. We continue to build our products focusing on user control and fulfilling our "no surprises" rule when it comes to privacy. We believe that in context notices with the user experience in mind make notices more understandable and actionable for users".

The new method is to supply information through a layered approach that shows what is collected about the user, why it is collected, and what choices and control you have over all that. Also up for a change is the language that the firm uses. This is supposed to be more transparent, or as we like to imagine "clearer".

New users should be instantly greeted with this new privacy order because Dixon said that it would appear as guidance on a second tab when a new install is launched. µ