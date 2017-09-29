iPhone 8 Plus handset allegedly 'explodes' while on charge

This is the iPhone Xplode. Or something

AN EARLY ADOPTER of the iPhone 8 Plus claims that the handset has done its best Note 7 impression and 'exploded' while on charge.

According to reports, a woman named Wu from Taichung City in Taiwan purchased a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus on 23 September.

On the third day of owning the device, Wu put her smartphone on charge and reports that, three minutes later, the handset 'exploded'.

'Explode' is probably a bit dramatic, though. There are no burnt arses here, and instead, Wu saw the screen of her iPhone 8 Plus pushed out by what appears to be an inflating battery (above).

Wu says that she rushed unplug the handset over fears that it would catch fire if she didn't. She was allegedly using an official Apple charger.

Wu says that she rushed unplug the handset over fears that it would catch fire if she didn't. She was allegedly using an official Apple charger.

According to unconfirmed reports, Apple is using a company called ATL to supply batteries for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because they supplied batteries for the Galaxy Note 7, and Samsung decided to drop them for the Note 8 after the firm failed to comply with its new battery safety regulations.

Apple has reportedly replaced the device in question and has said it is investigating the issue.

This ain't the first time we've heard of an iPhone impersonating the Galaxy Note 7, though. Earlier this year, a video of an exploding iPhone 7 handset went viral which showed smoke pouring out of the handset. µ