Ex-Google engineer forms new religion that worships an AI god

EX-GOOGLER Anthony Levandowski has founded a religious organisation that seeks to "develop and promote the realisation of a Godhead based on artificial intelligence (AI)." Because of course.

Levandowski, who found himself at the centre of the recent legal battle between Uber and Waymo, has established a nonprofit religious corporation called 'Way of the Future'. The organisation was founded in September 2015 and was this week uncovered by Wired's Backchannel who revealed previously unreported state filings.

These filings reveal that Way of the Future's mission is: "To develop and promote the realisation of a Godhead based on artificial intelligence and through understanding and worship of the Godhead contribute to the betterment of society."

While Way of the Future has yet to submit forms with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to qualify as a tax-exempt religious organisation, the documents do show Levandowski as its CEO and president.

It's unclear how many members it has, nor whether this so-called 'Godhead' exists yet.

There is already a robot priest available, though, if Levandowski is interested. Launched in Germany earlier this year, 'BlessU-2' (above) - a name which immediately brings up the image of Bono - can deliver blessings in five languages.

News of Way of the Future is likely to give non-alien Elon Musk a heart attack. He has long warned of the potential dangers of AI, and most recently spewed that autonomous machines pose "vastly more risk" than any nuclear bomb that the North Korea claims to have.

The long-time doomsayer previously said that governments need to start regulating AI now "before it's too late".

Addressing the attendees of the National Governors Association Summer Meeting earlier this year, he lectured: "I have exposure to the very cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it. I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don't know how to react, because it seems so ethereal."

"I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don't know how to react, because it seems so ethereal." µ