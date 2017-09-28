Google's Pixel 2 will drop the headphone jack and, er, SIM slot

This is the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, probably

FULL SPECIFICATIONS for Google's Pixel 2 smartphones have appeared online just days ahead of Google's much-hyped unveiling.

We already know pretty much all there is to know about the Oreo flagships, but a leak courtesy of Android Central has filled in the gaps.

It has got its hands on full specs for the so-called Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which confirms that both will pack Snapdragon 835 processors, IP67 certification, HTC-style squeezy edges, 64GB and 128GB storage options and, frustratingly, no headphone jack.

Instead, Google will opt for audio over USB-C, but Android Central notes that "only certain markets will receive USB-C headphones in the box."

Not only will the Pixel 2 and 2 XL ditch the headphone jack, but they'll also come without a ruddy SIM slot, according to the leak. Instead, the smartphones will include an e-SIM card slot - much like that seen on the Apple Watch 3 - which will allow it to connect to different networks without needing to replace the SIM card.

New camera tech, that Google is calling "Pixel Camera", is also set to debut on the new Pixels, which will be powered by the firm's homegrown imaging chip. Don't expect dual cameras, but Android Central does expect optical image stablisation (OIS) and Wide Colour Gamut to feature on the handsets.

Elsewhere, the smaller Pixel 2 is tipped to pack a Full HD display topped with Gorilla Glass 5, a 2,700mAh battery and a "larger bezel" than last year's Google Pixel to accommodate dual stereo speakers. The Pixel XL 2 will, according to the leak, feature a curved QHD display and a beefier 3,520mAh battery.

According to earlier rumours, the Pixel 2 XL with 64GB storage will cost $849, while the 128GB model will jump to $949. It's not yet known how much the smaller Pixel 2 will fetch.

At its event on 4 October, Google is also expected to unveil the Chrome OS-powered Pixelbook, the Google Home Mini and a new Daydream View VR headset. µ