GTA V could be about to bust its way onto the Nintendo Switch

A CHAP CALLED VERN has made a forum post that has got people rather excited about the prospect of using a Nintendo Switch to steal cars and hit prostitutes, or, if you prefer, play Grand Theft Auto V.

Everyone one, except concerned mothers, loves the GTA canon, so it is quite likely that hardcore Nintendo players do to. Vern got them whipped up into a frenzy in a post about L.A Noire on the Neogaf website and its forums. However, his posts are a bit of a tease, and it is possible that some leaps have been taken by readers.

Vern, who correctly predicted that L.A Noire would hit the Switch before it was announced, has some credibility in the community, which is why his suggestion that fans "have patience" when it comes to a GTA V port has caused such excitement. Even the Daily Express has covered it, but that might just be to ensure that it has some content and context when it ultimately writes an article about why it should be banned and how children are playing it.

If you like GTA and have a Nintendo Switch then it probably is time to get excited and put £40-£50 aside for a rainy day and a trip into town.

Of course, there are some people who doubt the word of someone that they have never met who has posted on an internet forum, and rightly so. Some speculate that Vern is a tease and an insider of some sort.

"From what I remember he doesn't like to call himself an insider, but he has heard things in the past that have been extremely outlandish (including LA Noire for Switch back in January I think) that have been 100% spot on. So more or less, yeah", said one.

Confusing stuff. Of course, the people at Rockstar games, who are the people who make GTA V, have said positive things in the past about the Nintendo Switch so it is possible that it will use the play and go console as an extra revenue stream. µ