HMD GLOBAL has launched a 3G version of its bewilderingly-popular Nokia 3310 revival handset.

The first version of the new Nokia 3310, unveiled at this year's MWC, shipped only with support for 2G networks. This meant that as well as proving a pain in the arse to get online, some countries that are in the process of disabling 2G connectivity - including the US - couldn't get their hands on the device.

In a move that will be welcomed by drug dealers across the globe, HMD Global on Wednesday announced the Nokia 3310 3G, which as its name suggests, features a built-in 3G radio.

There's also a new user interface, which HMD claims delivers an "enhanced, customisable experience" thanks to its new-found ability to, er, change icon colours, and the handset's battery packs 6.5 hours of talk time and up to 27 days of standby time.

Elsewhere, specs remain the same as the previous model, so expect a colour 2.4in QVGA display, a 2MP camera and, a built-in microSD slot and microUSB charging port.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global said: "Our reimagining of the Nokia 3310 has been a global and cultural phenomenon.

"In a world dominated by smartphones, the mix of nostalgia and a beautiful phone that just keeps going has captured people's imagination. Our fans around the world have been asking for this iconic phone to support 3G. Fans asked, we listened, and today welcome the Nokia 3310 3G."

The Nokia 3310 3G will be offered in Azure, Yellow, Warm Red or Charcoal and will have a €69 price tag. It will roll out from mid-October, and O2 has been quick to announce that it will be stocking the phone in the UK.

A special edition Vladminir Putin model is also available in Russia for the bargain price of £1,300 if that's more your kind of thing, but you'll have to make-do with a 2G connection. µ