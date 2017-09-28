LG's latest phone sucks, but the mosquitoes won't

SHORT MONIKERED phone maker LG has announced a handset that includes a mosquito repellent.

The LG K7i is a budget handset aimed at the Indian market. It has a big lump at the base which can be used to emit an ultrasonic tone which apparently is to mosquitos what Nickelback is to everyone except rednecks.

The feature, Mosquito Away (which could also be the war cry of Mosquito Man, if such a superhero existed), has already been featured in other LG devices such as air conditioners and even tellies (apparently), but this is the first time it has appeared in a phone.

Although we're not generally about phones that will never be released here in the UK, you've got to admit, this one is worth a mention because … well, it's bonkers.

Add to that the fact that anyone who has ever used an ultrasonic mosquito detector knows that they're about as much use as a condom in a panda enclosure.

The other specs of the phone? Not good. It's based on the LG K8, but with the fugly bulge. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and isn't part of LG's upgrade path. It has a 5in HD screen, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (but with an SD slot). There's an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP at the front.

But then given that it retails for about £100, then we shouldn't act all surprised about it.

LG would never admit it, but this is probably a bit of a gimmick. OK, a lot of a gimmick. Add to that, the fact it comes in one colour - brown…. come on - who has a BROWN smartphone, apart from someone who wants to hide it in heavily wooded areas maybe, then it really doesn't have much of a point. Here's an artists impression of how it might sound:

Squeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

Another triumph of serious news reporting there for The INQUIRER. Take that, rivals. µ