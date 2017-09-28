Ubuntu 17.10 won't have a 32-bit installation option

LINUX DISTRO of choice for many, Ubuntu, has announced it is to drop support for 32-bit installations in favour of pure 64-bit loveliness.

Starting with the upcoming release of Ubuntu 17.10, due next month, Ubuntu will be putting into action a request from Canonical dude Dimitri John Ledkov, reports OMG Ubuntu.

"Please action the below and remove Ubuntu Desktop i386 daily-live images from the release manifest for Beta and Final milestones of 17.10 and therefore do not ship ubuntu-desktop-i386.iso artifact for 17.10," he writes.

"There is no longer any effective qa or testing of the desktop product on actual i386 hardware (explicitly non x86_64 CPUs)."

It's a further sign of the times. Although 64-bit processors have been the norm for the better part of a decade, you don't have to look back too far in PC history to see 64-bit machines suffering from lack of driver support and so being preloaded with 32-bit operating systems, smothering their potential.

This doesn't mean a total end of the line for i386 (x86) Ubuntu, but rather that you'll need to do more fanny-arsing about to make it work.

For a start, if you're running an older version of Ubuntu in 32-bit, there's nothing to see here - upgrade as normal.

Related: Canonical throws in the towel on Ubuntu Unity, kills phone and tablet ambitions

Additionally, offshoot flavours like Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE and Ubuntu Budgie aren't affected by this decision - although they're based on Ubuntu, they're not Canonical, in the biblical sense, so they can offer what they like.

Last year, an OMG Ubuntu poll showed that only eight per cent of respondents actually used the 32-bit version of Ubuntu (not including flavours), so it's not entirely surprising that it's a bit of a dead duck.

The Canonical website has already taken down download links for live CDs in 32-bit, across desktop, server or cloud deployment. There is, of course, the repository of older versions. That will, like a cagoule, never dye. Erm, die. µ