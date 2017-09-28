Amazon threatens to scupper Google launch with refresh of its Echo range

The new Amazon Echo can be ordered now for £90

AMAZON HAS announced an entire family of new Echo and Fire devices to house its Alexa personal assistant.

The company revealed a range that pretty much confirms the rumours that have been swirling for the past month or so as it tries to scupper an expected new range from Google next week.

The new Amazon Echo (above) will be £60 cheaper than its predecessor at £89.99, and a full £39 cheaper than the current Google Home. It has a dedicated bass bin to address the criticisms of lacklustre sound in the first generation model and has six swappable shells to make it blend in better with its surroundings.

The Echo Plus (below) slots in at the £140 price point, with a larger form factor and support for Zigbee devices (we're not sure why Zigbee over Z-Wave, but we'd guess there are home sensors on the way).

This means the Amazon Echo Plus has the potential to become the complete hub of the home, supporting lightbulbs, security and temperature sensors from a range of manufacturers using an open version of the Zigbee protocol.

The Echo Spot (below), with its 2.5in screen, is a kind of Dot version of the previously launched Echo Show, the company's video screen device which looks like a prop from Terry Gillam's Brazil. Screened Alexa devices will offer the potential for security cameras to stream directly, where compatibility allows.

The Echo Spot is aimed at the bedside market, but its screen could go some way to explaining Google's sudden withdrawal of YouTube support for the Echo range earlier this week.

Echo Connect is a new bridging device that will allow you to use your landline through your Echo device.

UK pricing on these devices has not been released, suggesting that we could be waiting a while, but the Echo Fugly… sorry, Echo Show is coming to the UK to mess up the neat look of your antique sideboard for the princely sum of £199.99.

A novel but ultimately frivolous new addition are versions of the company's Dash buttons, called simply 'Alexa Buttons' designed to be buzzers in quiz shows moderated by Alexa.

As if all that wasn't enough, the leaked Amazon Fire TV dongle has arrived, and turns out to be the new flagship, supporting 4K HDR video in a significantly smaller form factor, but eschewing the front facing Alexa microphone integration that we were expecting. That will set you back £69.99.

Amazon has always sold its devices for the narrowest of profit margins, instead leveraging the adoption as a way to drive customers to its other products.

A glut of third-party products, ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous, has been pouring out since this year's CES as the company drives for widespread adoption of Alexa, with or without its own branded hardware.

The company also announced that Alexa would be built into newly built BMW and Mini devices with smart capabilities, encroaching on the Google Auto market.

To us in the UK it may feel that this range refresh has come very soon, but in reality, we got access to the Alexa range quite late. The Echo Dot, for example, was released in this country as Version 2, completely skipping the original.

Although the launch date might seem a slight to Google's much previewed 4 October hardware event, in reality, the refresh has been in the pipeline for some time, with original Echo devices being aggressively discounted.

What remains to be seen though is whether anyone will use this changing of the guard from both sides as an excuse to jump ship from Google to Alexa or Alexa to Google.

Third-party analysts have begun to throw their opinions behind the move, but we're ignoring them. We're the ruddy INQUIRER, mate, we already know. µ