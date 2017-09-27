Valve culls almost 200 games from Steam in 'fake' content crackdown

GAMES PUBLISHER Valve has culled almost 200 games from the Steam Store in an effort to cut down on so-called "asset flippers".

The games were all developed by Silicon Echo Studios, which has a reputation for flogging low-quality, cheaply-made games in a bid to cut a profit on the PC gaming platform.

The titles, which Valve has slammed as "fake" games, include Clickey, Grim Banana and SHAPES, according to a report at Polygon. These games were put together using pre-made Unity assets, which means they could be shovelled out on the cheap.

What's more, these games - the type of which has long been criticised for flooding the Steam market and overshadowing legitimate titles - were put through in batches under one Steam Direct application, which meant that Silicon Echo Studios was able to circumvent paying the $100 (around £75) fee for every individual title.

Valve, which early last year also cracked down on devs posting 'bullshots' in Steam Store listings, confirmed the takedown in a statement given to Polygon, saying: "We have a full-time team monitoring reports and they identified an issue that lead to the removal of some titles from a few different Steamworks accounts.

"These accounts were generating a lot of reports and frustration from customers and other developers. It turns out that the bad actors were all the same person operating under different accounts.

"What we found was a set of extreme actions by this person that was negatively impacting the functionality of the store and our tools. For example, this person was mass-shipping nearly-identical products on Steam that were impacting the store's functionality and making it harder for players interested in finding fun games to play. This developer was also abusing Steam keys and misrepresenting themselves on the Steam store.

"As a result, we have removed those games from the Steam Store and ended our business relationship with them.

"The Steam platform is open, but we do ask developers to respect our customers and our policies. Spamming cloned games or manipulating our store tools isn't something we will tolerate. Our priority is helping players find games they will enjoy playing."

According to YouTuber Sid Alpha (below), Silicon Echo Studios accounted for 'at least' 10 per cent of all games released on Steam in both July and August. µ