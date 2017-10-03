Silicon Echo calls it a day after Valve crackdown 'destroys reputation'

GAMES PUBLISHER Valve's crackdown on "shovelware" has forced Silicon Echo Studios to call it a day.

Last week, Valve axed almost 200 games from the Steam Store in an effort to cut down on so-called "asset flippers". The games were all developed by Silicon Echo Studios, which has a reputation for flogging low-quality, cheaply-made games in a bid to cut a profit on the PC gaming platform.

Following Valve's cull, Silicon Echo has announced that it had no other option but to call it a day.

"This situation has completely destroyed everything we have been working for in the past 3 years and we are forced to give up game development at this point for more that [sic] one reason," Silicon Echo said in a statement to Polygon.

"Mainly because our reputation is destroyed beyond repair, but also for financial reasons. We wish we have been warned about this before, in that case we would focus on a different business plan of development."

"The only information we have been given is that our games were consistently at the top of user reported titles primarily for practices that are deceptive to the customers. This did not fully explain the reason for complete account and business termination, so naturally we sent an email to Valve politely asking some additional questions."

Valve, which early last year also cracked down on devs posting 'bullshots' in Steam Store listings, speaking last week, said: "We have a full-time team monitoring reports and they identified an issue that lead to the removal of some titles from a few different Steamworks accounts.

"These accounts were generating a lot of reports and frustration from customers and other developers. It turns out that the bad actors were all the same person operating under different accounts.

"What we found was a set of extreme actions by this person that was negatively impacting the functionality of the store and our tools. For example, this person was mass-shipping nearly-identical products on Steam that were impacting the store's functionality and making it harder for players interested in finding fun games to play. This developer was also abusing Steam keys and misrepresenting themselves on the Steam store.

"As a result, we have removed those games from the Steam Store and ended our business relationship with them.

"The Steam platform is open, but we do ask developers to respect our customers and our policies. Spamming cloned games or manipulating our store tools isn't something we will tolerate. Our priority is helping players find games they will enjoy playing."

According to YouTuber Sid Alpha (below), Silicon Echo Studios accounted for 'at least' 10 per cent of all games released on Steam in both July and August. µ