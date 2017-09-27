Microsoft's Surface Pro LTE will hit shelves on 1 December
Well, probably
MICROSOFT HAS ALLEGEDLY CONFIRMED that its long-rumoured LTE Surface Pro will arrive on shelves on 1 December.
So says Neowin, which reports at a session called 'Surface product engineering behind the scenes' at Ignite 2017, Microsoft let slip that the LTE-equipped Surface Pro will be available from 1 December.
According to the report, a company spokesperson said that the device is already listed on the company's website, but that doesn't appear to be the case.
The LTE Surface Pro's arrival is expected to follow an official unveiling on 31 October, when Microsoft will kick off its annual two-day Future Decoded event in London.
The company has sent out invites to its annual two-day Future Decoded event, which will take place in London from 31 October to 1 November.
Among the speakers is Microsoft's overly-enthusiastic Surface boss, Panos Panay, who will hold a keynote where "at least one" new device set to be unveiled, according to earlier reports.
Related: Microsoft is looking at opening a London flagship store at Oxford Circus
The so-called Surface Book 2 may have made an early appearance last month, with Intel having shown off an unannounced Microsoft lappy in a promo video for its 8th-gen Core processors (below). If legit, this all-but-confirms that the next-gen Surface Book will arrive kitted out with Intel's s 'Kaby Lake refresh' 8th-gen chips, despite Microsoft having recently blamed Intel's now-defunct Skylake CPUs for recent borkage surrounding its Surface Pro 4
These 8th-gen chips will offer a 40 per cent performance boost compared to the firm's 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors (according to Intel, at least) and 4K screens, Windows Mixed Reality, Windows Hello authentication and fingerprint touch-to-pay.
Microsoft is also planning to launch the first ARM-powered Windows laptops this year, hinting that the first devices could make an appearance at Future Decoded next month.
INQ will be reporting from Microsoft's Future Decoded event next month, so keep an eye on the site for all of the latest. µ
INQ Latest
Amazon threatens to scupper Google launch with refresh of its Echo range
And that big box of fugly is finally coming to the United Britain
Valve culls almost 200 games from Steam in 'fake' content crackdown
Firm lets off steam, says 'spamming cloned games' will not be tolerated
Google will create separate Shopping unit to ease EU antitrust concerns
Business will use its own revenue to bid for ad slots, according to reports
Apple and SK Hynix to back Bain-led consortium's purchase of Toshiba's chip biz
Toshiba looks to get deal wrapped up 'as soon as possible'