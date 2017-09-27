Microsoft's Surface Pro LTE will hit shelves on 1 December

Microsoft's Surface Pro LTE will be available in time for Christmas

MICROSOFT HAS ALLEGEDLY CONFIRMED that its long-rumoured LTE Surface Pro will arrive on shelves on 1 December.

So says Neowin, which reports at a session called 'Surface product engineering behind the scenes' at Ignite 2017, Microsoft let slip that the LTE-equipped Surface Pro will be available from 1 December.

According to the report, a company spokesperson said that the device is already listed on the company's website, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

The LTE Surface Pro's arrival is expected to follow an official unveiling on 31 October, when Microsoft will kick off its annual two-day Future Decoded event in London.

The company has sent out invites to its annual two-day Future Decoded event, which will take place in London from 31 October to 1 November.

Among the speakers is Microsoft's overly-enthusiastic Surface boss, Panos Panay, who will hold a keynote where "at least one" new device set to be unveiled, according to earlier reports.

As well as the Surface Pro LTE, which likely won't be too dissimilar from Microsoft's latest Surface Pro , the firm is also expected to unveil its second-generation Surface Book.

The so-called Surface Book 2 may have made an early appearance last month, with Intel having shown off an unannounced Microsoft lappy in a promo video for its 8th-gen Core processors (below). If legit, this all-but-confirms that the next-gen Surface Book will arrive kitted out with Intel's s 'Kaby Lake refresh' 8th-gen chips, despite Microsoft having recently blamed Intel's now-defunct Skylake CPUs for recent borkage surrounding its Surface Pro 4

These 8th-gen chips will offer a 40 per cent performance boost compared to the firm's 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors (according to Intel, at least) and 4K screens, Windows Mixed Reality, Windows Hello authentication and fingerprint touch-to-pay.

Microsoft is also planning to launch the first ARM-powered Windows laptops this year, hinting that the first devices could make an appearance at Future Decoded next month.

INQ will be reporting from Microsoft's Future Decoded event next month, so keep an eye on the site for all of the latest. µ